Bulandshahr: 15-year-old cremated, 3 more held; main accused couple on the run

Bulandshahr police on Wednesday made three more arrests in connection with the alleged murder of a 15-year-old Dalit girl. The body was cremated later in the evening.

According to the FIR, seven people entered her home on Tuesday morning, poured petrol on her, and set her on fire.

She had died at a hospital in the national capital later in the day.

With Wednesday’s arrests, five out of seven people named in the FIR have been arrested, the police said.

According to the victim’s family, the accused were putting pressure on the minor to withdraw her complaint against a man who had allegedly raped her three months ago.

Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said: “The body was cremated on Wednesday evening after it was brought back from Delhi. We are looking for the remaining two accused and will find them soon.”

There is “no law and order situation” in the village, Singh added.

Before the cremation, Singh and District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar met the victim’s family and assured them of all help from the administration, as and when required.

The five people arrested are Banwari, Badan Singh, Veer Singh, Jaswant Singh and Gautam. Main accused Sanjay and his wife Kajal are absconding still, according to the police.

The family has stated in the complaint that she was facing threats and pressure from Sanjay and his family members to withdraw her rape complaint against a relative of theirs. The rape allegedly took place in August this year, and the accused is currently in jail, the police said. Investigation into the links between the two cases is pending, they added.

The administration has initiated transfer of Rs 3.75 lakh for the victim’s family as per provisions of the SC/ST Act.

