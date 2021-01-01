Bulandshahr: 14-year-old shoots classmate after dispute over seat

The victim, also 14, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A Class 10 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district ended up shooting his classmate dead while threatening him with a pistol over a dispute over seat, the police said Thursday.

As panic ensued after the shooting on Wednesday, the student, 14, tried to flee the campus of the school in Shikarpur area but was caught. “He tried to escape but the staff soon overpowered him,” said the school principal.

The victim, also 14, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“We received information that a boy had been shot inside a school on Wednesday. When we investigated it was found that there was an issue between two boys and one of them opened fire on his classmate over an issue of seats. The boy did not survive. The accused minor was arrested and the gun, belonging to his relative, was also seized. Further investigation is pending,” said Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh.

The pistol was a licensed weapon that belonged to his uncle, an army man who was home on holiday, the police said. The teen has now been sent to a juvenile home. The police have registered an FIR against him under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Akhilesh Gaur, the in-charge of the Shikarpur police station in Bulandshahr, said: “A case will be registered against the license holder of the weapon for its illegal use.”