Building owner booked: 1 dead as bank’s roof caves in at Solapur district

A 35-YEAR-OLD man was killed and 19 others injured as the roof of a bank at Solapur district caved in on Wednesday afternoon. The bank, a branch of the Bank of Maharashtra, was located inside a double-storied building at Karmala taluka. A case was registered against the owner of the building, police said.

The deceased was identified as Prashant Bagal, a clerk at a local college. He had come to the bank for official work.

The incident took place around noon when at least 30 people, including staff and customers, were inside the building. The first floor, which collapsed, housed a dispensary that was unoccupied at the time.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Hire said, “When the slab collapsed there were 30 persons inside the building. All the people trapped were rescued with the help of local residents and other government agencies. One person has died in the mishap while 19 others are undergoing treatment for injuries. At least 10 persons were taken out safely.”

Superintendent of Police (Solapur Rural) Manoj Patil said, “Primary investigation shows that the construction of the floor had structural flaws, pointing to negligence on part of the owner. A case is being registered against the owner and those responsible for the construction and upkeep.”