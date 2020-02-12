Building collapses after fire breaks out in Jammu’s Talab Tillo; six injured

The injured have been identified as Puran Singh and Sat Pal, both Head Constables, besides Lokesh Kumar, Amit, Gurpreet Singh and Rahil who are residents of Talab Tillo. The injured have been identified as Puran Singh and Sat Pal, both Head Constables, besides Lokesh Kumar, Amit, Gurpreet Singh and Rahil who are residents of Talab Tillo.

A building collapsed in Jammu’s Talab Tillo area after a fire broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday. Six people, including two fire brigade personnel, were reportedly injured.

Sources told The Indian Express that the mishap occurred when fire brigade personnel went ahead to douse off the fire. Later, the fire was doused by fire Bridgwater personnel.

The injured have been identified as Puran Singh and Sat Pal, both Head Constables, besides Lokesh Kumar, Amit, Gurpreet Singh and Rahil who are residents of Talab Tillo. All the injured were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital.

The police have registered a case in the matter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.