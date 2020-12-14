Budhhadeb out of danger, likely to be discharged within two days

Buddhadeb served as CM from 2000 to 2011 and stepped down from the CPM's politburo in 2015.

Former West Bengal chief minister Budhhadeb Bhattacharjee is out of danger and may be discharged within two days, doctors said on Sunday. They said he is responding well to the treatment.

A statement from a private hospital where the CPM leader is admitted said he is given antibiotics, steroids and other medications. They trying to include soft diet in his regimen.

“He continues to be on an intermittent non-invasive ventilator; SpO2 is maintained at 92%. He is conscious, alert and communicating verbally. His blood pressure and pulse are stable. Urine output is satisfactory at 70ml/hr. Catheter clamping is done as a trial to remove catheter. His blood reports are within normal limits. He is given IV antibiotics, IV steroids on tapering dose and other supportive medications,” read the statement.

Buddhadeb’s health deteriorated on Wednesday evening and was put on mechanical ventilator support. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness. He has been suffering from COPD, a respiratory ailment, and other age-related ailments for some time.

Tests showed accumulation of carbon dioxide and a lower pH level, following which doctors decided to selectively ventilate him after his family’s consent.

