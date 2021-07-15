Maoist leader Budheshwar Oraon killed in gunbattle with security forces in Jharkhand’s Gumla district

Oraon was killed two days after a dog handler Vishwajeet Kumbhakar of the Cobra 203 Battalion sustained injuries during a combing operation in the same forest in an IED blast. (Representational Image)

A joint team of Jharkhand Police and the 209 CoBRA Battalion of CRPF shot dead notorious regional committee member of CPI (Maoist) Budheshwar Oraon, who carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh, in an encounter on the wee hours of Thursday in the Kurumgarh forest of Gumla district in Jharkhand.

Oraon was named in 103 cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, extortion, robbery among others registered across four districts of Jharkhand — Gumla (81), Simdega (16), Lohardaga (4) and Garhwa (2).

Oraon was killed two days after a dog handler Vishwajeet Kumbhakar of the Cobra 203 Battalion sustained injuries during a combing operation in the same forest in an IED blast. The dog, Dron, was killed in the same incident. Police said the next day a villager, Ramdev Munda, sustained injuries in the IED blast while guiding the security forces inside a dense forest and later died during treatment.

Jharkhand Police IG (operations) Amol Venukant Homkar said, “We had received inputs of CPI(Maoist) presence in the forests and that they were planning something big. The rebels started firing after spotting security forces and we retaliated in which one Maoist was killed. After confirming from various sources, he was identified as Budheshwar Oraon, a resident of Khatanga Pakartoli in Gumla.”

Police said they recovered one AK-47 rifle, live ammunition, two magazines, IED detonators, Naxal literature and medicines among other things. “This is a big achievement for police and CRPF. Oraon had spread terror in the entire area and due to the IED blasts carried out by him and his men, 14 villagers sustained injuries and five died in the last few years,” he said.