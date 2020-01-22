Budget will have ‘plan of action’ on economy: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted that economic fundamentals remain very strong (File Photo) Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted that economic fundamentals remain very strong (File Photo)

The government will unveil its “plan of action” to boost the economy in the Union Budget to be presented on February 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday, asserting that economic fundamentals remain very strong.

Responding to a question about the downward revision of India’s growth rate by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said the economy is on the path of “revival” and nobody should have a pessimistic view about it.

“From the Union Budget, you will get the government’s plan of action. Our fundamentals are very strong. Therefore, nobody should create a pessimistic view about Indian economy,” the Information and Broadcasting minister said at a briefing after the Union Cabinet meeting.

Asserting that the economy was on the path of “revival”, he said there are ups and downs in world economy, and it has reflection on economy of countries. The IMF had on Monday lowered growth estimate for India to 4.8 per cent for 2019, citing stress in the non-bank financial sector and weak rural income growth as the major factors for the downward revision.

While providing an update on the global economy ahead of the start of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit, the IMF cut its India growth forecast. India-born IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath had said growth in India slowed sharply owing to stress in the non-banking financial sectors and weak rural income growth. Opposition parties have been attacking the government over the economic slowdown and its policies.

