Toggle Menu
Budget was not election oriented, says Piyush Goyalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/budget-was-not-election-oriented-says-piyush-goyal-5575824/

Budget was not election oriented, says Piyush Goyal

To address the distress in the farm sector, the government in the Budget announced to provide Rs 6,000 per year to farmers in three instalments under a scheme to be fully funded by the Central government.

Day after interim budget: Centre moves on farmers’ scheme, writes to states
Finance Minister, Piyush Goyal at Ministry of Finance on the Budget Day in New Delhi on Friday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY Praveen Khanna)

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said the measures announced in the Interim Budget 2019 were not taken keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“The budget was not election oriented, there were 100 things on the table…Issues of need and urgency could not wait,” Goyal said at a CII event.

To address the distress in the farm sector, the government in the Budget announced to provide Rs 6,000 per year to farmers in three instalments under a scheme to be fully funded by the Central government.

Defending the move, Goyal said the support for small farmers announced in the budget were not a dole but was the government’s duty towards them.

Advertising

The finance minister said Gujarat and Maharashtra are the two states to furnish details of the farmers who would be benefited by the proposed scheme.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Supreme Court judgment on Rafale deal diminished judiciary's credibility: Arun Shourie
2 SC asks all states, UTs to file info on manual scavengers employed directly or indirectly
3 Kolkata police 'raids' office of firms allegedly linked to ex-CBI interim director Nageshwar Rao