Budget visionary, will lay foundation for self reliance: Khattar

Hailing the Union Budget 2021-22 as “visionary, pro-poor and forward looking”, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said it will lay the foundation for a self-reliant India, create infrastructure and generate jobs and “help further improving the lives of people of the state”.

In a statement, Khattar said the Budget “would give a massive boost to the economy and further strengthen the ‘Sankalp’ of Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

He also thanked the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for extending the Swamitva Scheme to all states and Union Territories. “Haryana started the scheme to make the villages free from lal dora so as to give the villagers right to own their property, purchase and sell land and take loans on it. This scheme is being appreciated and at present it is being run in eight states under the name of “Pradhan Mantri Swamitva Yojana,” Khattar added.

Khattar said the Union finance minister proposed that an agriculture infrastructure fund will be made available to Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) for augmenting their infrastructure/. The the mandis will be further strengthened and apprehensions of some farmer leaders that these will end are unfounded. “For our government, a farmer is always above all,” said Khattar in a tweet later while adding that decisions taken in the interests of farmers in the Budget will prove to be important in doubling their income.

He also hailed the significant increase in allocation to the healthcare sector.