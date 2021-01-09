Budget session will be as long as earlier, all issues to be discussed: Speaker

Indicating that the upcoming Budget session of Parliament will have a Question Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said questions of Opposition parties will be answered and issues raised by them discussed when the House meets for the next session.

Speaking to reporters in Dehradun, Birla said the upcoming Budget session will be of the same duration as it had been in the past and there will be discussions on all issues.

The Lok Sabha Speaker was in Dehradun to address an event part of an outreach programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions — ‘Panchayati Raj System: Strengthening the Decentralised Democracy’. The event was aimed at introducing panchayat members to the functioning of Parliament and to provide them with an exposure to democratic principles and ethos.

Sources said the Budget Session is likely to begin on January 29. The session is expected to be held in adherence to precautions in view of Covid-19, the sources added.

Precautions that were in place for the Monsoon Session, which was held in September but cut short after many MPs tested positive for Covid, will continue, sources said.