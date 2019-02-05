Uproar in Parliament, Opposition members back Trinamool

The TMC, supported by other Opposition parties, disrupted both Houses of Parliament on Monday. After repeated adjournments, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day.

As TMC members protested, they were joined first by TDP, and later by Congress, RJD and SP members. The NCP also demonstrated solidarity by standing near their seats.

“There is a Constitutional crisis in West Bengal,” said TMC member Saugata Roy, who raised the issue. “The Satyagraha by the CM is to highlight the misuse of CBI by the central government against Opposition governments. They are constantly using CBI to throttle the Opposition’s voice,” he said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the CBI had been misused in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also.

BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab said the incident smacks of impropriety. “We are not a banana republic,” he said, claiming that the CBI was becoming a “political stooge and political weapon” in the hands of the Centre.

Saumitra Khan, who defected from the TMC to the BJP last month, said: “There was no case against me till January 9 (when he moved to BJP), but after that a rape case is being instituted against me,” he said.

Badaruddoza Khan of CPI(M) targeted the Centre for not acting in the matter in the last four-and-a-half years. He claimed that there was an understanding between Banerjee and Modi earlier.