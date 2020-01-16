Budget Session to commence on Januaray 31

In consonance with the usual practice, the first session of the year will begin with the Presidential address to a joint sitting of both Houses. (File) In consonance with the usual practice, the first session of the year will begin with the Presidential address to a joint sitting of both Houses. (File)

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence from January 31 and conclude on April 3, according to a Lok Sabha Secretariat release on Wednesday.

The session will go into a recess on February 11 and resume on March 2 to enable standing committees to go in to demands for grants of various ministries.

In consonance with the usual practice, the first session of the year will begin with the Presidential address to a joint sitting of both Houses. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget the next day, on February 1, though it happens to be a Saturday.

There will be no sittings for four days — March 7-10, both days included. Since Holi is on March 10 (Tuesday), there will be no sitting on March 9 (Monday), which intervenes between the weekend and the festival. There will be no sitting on April 2 also, on account of Ram Navami.

