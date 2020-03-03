Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Oppn seeks Amit Shah resignation; MPs jostle, tear papers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the protest, demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi riots, outside Parliament on Monday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the protest, demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi riots, outside Parliament on Monday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

At 2.31 pm on Monday, when proceedings were adjourned for half-an-hour following uproarious scenes, Lok Sabha looked like a battlefield – MPs pushing and shoving and shouting at each other, and pieces of torn papers and bills scattered around Speaker’s chair.

Union ministers, including Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Pralhad Joshi, tried to keep angry MPs away from each other, while Opposition leaders rushed to the chamber of the Speaker, who abruptly adjourned proceedings as the situation seemed to be going out of control.

Pandemonium began soon after the House met in the afternoon, as the Opposition mounted pressure on the government seeking Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over the violence in Delhi that killed 47 people. Congress, DMK and other Opposition MPs rushed to the Well, and Congress member Rahul Gandhi was seen giving instructions to party MPs.

Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena MPs joined the protests, with TMC members shouting slogans against Shah.

As Speaker Om Birla continued the business amid the din, protesting MPs started tearing papers and flung it around. Congress members Tarun Gogoi, Manicka Tagore, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriackose, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Benny Behnan were seen moving towards the Treasury benches. Birla’s repeated requests to turn to their seat and wait for a discussion on Delhi violence appeared to go unheard.

The House was adjourned, as the situation took a different turn – Congress MPs were walking towards the Treasury benches to block BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal, who was participating in the debate over Direct Tax Vivad se Viswas Bill.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi and party MP Nishikant Dubey tried to send them back, the ruling party’s Ramesh Bidhuri ran towards them and pushed the Congress MPs. Later, Irani was seen requesting Bidhuri to return to his seat.

Congress MP Ramya Haridas held a poster demanding Shah’s resignation, and a BJP MP tried to snatch it. As she tried to get it back, the exchange led to some tension between women MPs from both sides. Members from both sides then began pushing and shoving each other, following which the proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm.

Haridas approached the Speaker to lodge a complaint that she was allegedly assaulted by Jaskaur Meena inside the House, and broke down before the Speaker. Within minutes, several BJP women MPs wrote complaints against Congress members to the Speaker.

Outside the House, Irani told the media: “Congress MPs misbehaved with BJP women MPs in Lok Sabha. I would appeal to the Speaker to take strongest possible action against them””

“When Delhi was burning, our Home Minister was playing the host in Ahmedabad. Playing a host is fine, but when Indians were being killed, that should have been the priority,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, referring to the ‘Namaste Trump’ programme in which Shah had participated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.