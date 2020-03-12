Budget Session: Police complicit…hate speech fanned flames, Oppn slams govt

Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. (PTI) Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. (PTI)

IN HIS speech in the Lok Sabha Wednesday during the debate on the Delhi riots, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pointed out that there were hate speeches leading up to the violence, regretting that such remarks had become the norm.

“Who has been making hate speeches? You have had to hear from the high court on this. And when it asked you to file FIRs, you transferred the judge who criticised the government… The Supreme Court has said that if police acted on hate speeches, lives could have been saved,” Chowdhury said. He sought FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra for their alleged hate speeches, and also asked for a judicial inquiry to identify officers guilty of negligence.

On the BJP’s constant invocation of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, Chowdhury said former PM Manmohan Singh had publicly apologised for them, and the same was an act of courage.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked why the Centre had not acted with required alacrity to quell the riots. “The LG has enough powers to even call in the Army.”

He accused police of colluding with the rioters and said they were now randomly picking up Muslims and releasing them after taking bribes. “Do you want the Muslims to be radicalised? You have radicalised your Hindu community, please do not radicalise us. We do not want to join the ISIS. We are fighting them. We will die saving this Constitution,” Owaisi said.

At least two Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Kishan Reddy registered their protest to Owaisi’s remarks, and Speaker Om Birla expunged some of them.

Reacting to a speech made by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi during the debate, Roy said, “I have seldom heard such a biased communal speech ever.”

After the BSP’s Danish Ali too objected to her remarks, the Speaker warned her not to refer to any particular community or caste in the debate.

The BSP equated the Delhi riots with a “genocide”, with MP Ritesh Pandey saying, “If the Delhi Police is under the control of the Central government, then this a genocide.”

The CPI’s K Subbarayan alleged that hate speeches were a reason for the riots and that the Central government was complicit. CPM member A M Ariff accused the government of “killing the country’s secular nature” and sought Shah’s resignation. He also referred to the banning of two Malayalam television channels over their coverage of Delhi riots and the transfer of Delhi High Court judge S Muralidhar after passing an interim order over hate speeches by BJP leaders. The point was also raised by the RSP’s N K Premchandran.

Condemning the violence, NCP member Amol Ramsing Kolhe wondered why hate speeches could not be controlled, and flagged concerns about “religious nationalism”. Taking potshots at the government brass, he wondered “if there is a heart in the 56-inch chest”.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said “a majority of the minority community” are scared due to plans for the National Population Register and a National Register of Citizens. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act was the first law passed discriminating on religious grounds, he added, warning that India was becoming a theological state. AAP member Bhagwant Mann charged that people had been brought from outside to incite the “sponsored” riots.

National Conference member Hasnain Masoodi said the government was promoting a culture of impunity.

