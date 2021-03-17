Parliament LIVE Updates: BJP cancels Parliamentary meeting after demise of Ram Swaroop Sharma

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled after the demise of party MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. (File Photo)

Parliament Today Live Updates: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled after the demise of party MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. Delhi Police said the Mandi MP died by suicide.

Earlier this morning, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha “to discuss about vacancies under reservation of OBC, SC & STs in all Central Universities, IIMs & research institutions & to direct govt to take appropriate action for filling up those vacancies immediately”.

RJD MP AD Singh gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over “acquiring of fertile land for NTPC Plant in Barauni, Bihar”. And BJP MP Bhagwat Karad also moved a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha demanding Covid-19 vaccination for all in the severely affected districts of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in both Houses regarding “India’s Vaccine Maitri Initiative”.

In Lok Sabha, MoS Jitendra Singh will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations of the 338th Report of the Standing Committee in Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Demands for Grants pertaining to the Department of Space.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-22.