Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Parliament LIVE Updates: BJP cancels Parliamentary meeting after demise of Ram Swaroop Sharma

Parliament Today Live News Updates: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in both Houses regarding "India's Vaccine Maitri Initiative"

Updated: March 17, 2021 10:44:55 am
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled after the demise of party MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Parliament Today Live Updates: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled after the demise of party MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. Delhi Police said the Mandi MP died by suicide.

Earlier this morning, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha “to discuss about vacancies under reservation of OBC, SC & STs in all Central Universities, IIMs & research institutions & to direct govt to take appropriate action for filling up those vacancies immediately”.

RJD MP AD Singh gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over “acquiring of fertile land for NTPC Plant in Barauni, Bihar”. And BJP MP Bhagwat Karad also moved a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha demanding Covid-19 vaccination  for all in the severely affected districts of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in both Houses regarding “India’s Vaccine Maitri Initiative”.

In Lok Sabha, MoS Jitendra Singh will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations of the 338th Report of the Standing Committee in Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Demands for Grants pertaining to the Department of Space.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-22.

10:41 (IST)17 Mar 2021
Union Minister Shripad Naik arrives in Parliament

Union Minister Shripad Naik arrived at Parliament on Wednesday. He had met with a road accident on January 11 while traveling from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha that Indian Railways will never be privatised but private investment is welcomed for increasing efficiency. Goyal also said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s railway infrastructure has seen a new vision. We wish to make Indian railways act as an “engine for growth” for the country, Goyal added. Goyal also said, Modi government has hiked investment in railways to Rs 2.15 lakh crore in 2021-22 fiscal, from Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2019-20 fiscal.

The government also informed Parliament that inflation has remained low in the last seven years – except for a spike in some items – and the government is taking steps to bring it further down.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, said food items in the consumer price index (CPI) are showing a month-on-month decline. Commodities such as cereals, meat and fish, egg, vegetables and pulses have declined during January-February.

