Budget session of Parliament likely to be cut short in the wake of assembly elections

Parliament’s Budget session is likely to be curtailed as members belonging to many parties are set to be busy with assembly elections, said sources on Monday.

In the Business Advisory Committee meeting, some leaders said that they would be busy with election campaign and therefore the budget session should be curtailed. According to sources, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who held one-on-one meetings with various leaders, said he would take sense of the house before arriving at a final decision.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha will meet at regular time from Tuesday. While Rajya Sabha has officially announced it, Lok Sabha has not made an official announcement.

While Rajya Sabha met in the morning with Members being seated in the chambers of both the houses and galleries in the first half, Lok Sabha has been meeting in the second half for monsoon session and first part of the Budget session due to Covid restrictions. The Lok Sabha met from 4 pm to 9 pm during the first half of the Budget session.