Budget session of Parliament from January 31 to Feb 3, interim budget on Feb 1

The budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 3. The government is likely to present the interim budget on February 1, ANI reported quoting sources.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) Wednesday. The budget session is expected to be the last Parliament session before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled later this year.

The winter session of the Parliament, supposed to end Tuesday, was extended for a day to table the Constitution amendment bill that provides 10 per cent reservation to the ‘economically weaker’ general castes in jobs and educational institutions. While the Lok Sabha session concluded yesterday, with the passing of the quota bill and the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Rajya Sabha convened today with the Centre pushing for the passage of the crucial bills.

The session, that began on December 11, saw the passage of several bills amid adjournments and uproar in the Parliament, with Rafale deal taking centrestage. War of words between MPs intensified throughout the proceedings, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi levelling allegations on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered the allegations, delivering a point-by-point rebuttal in the Lok Sabha. The Congress has called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into the 36 fighter jet deal, a demand rejected by the ruling party.

The Triple Talaq bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha, was stalled by the opposition in the upper house where the centre does not have a majority. It is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today.