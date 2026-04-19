Budget Session: Lok Sabha clocks 93% productivity, Rajya Sabha 110%

After a stormy Budget session, which began on January 28, no business was taken up on the last day of the three-day special sitting to consider the women’s quota legislation, and both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die Saturday morning.

The session saw the passage of the Union Budget for 2026-27 and the demands for grants and supplementary grants for various ministries. The session also saw the passage of some key legislations including The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026 and The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was not taken up by the government during the session, following strong objections from the Opposition.

While LS clocked 93% productivity, RS witnessed 110% productivity during the Budget Session. The session also saw many firsts under the Modi government. The Opposition, for the first time, gave a notice for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, which was rejected by the Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

PM Narendra Modi also could not reply to the motion of thanks to the President’s address, amid Opposition protests. A notice of no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla was defeated by a voice vote after a debate.

Trouble started during the first leg of the Budget Session when LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to cite excerpts from an unpublished book of a former Chief of Army Staff, leading to uproarious scenes. This led to the suspension of eight Opposition MPs — seven from Congress and one CPI(M) — for the rest of the session. However, the suspensions were revoked in the session’s second leg.

In his concluding remarks Saturday, Birla said LS has achieved a 75% success rate by passing nine of 12 Bills tabled and witnessed 31 sittings over 151 hours and 42 minutes. “On April 16 and 17, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026 were discussed… over 21 hours 27 minutes in which 131 honourable members put forth their views. This Constitutional ame­nd­ment Bill was not passed by the House,” the Speaker said.

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According to data released by LS Secretariat, “Time lost due to interruptions/forced adjournments” was 53 hours and four minutes, which was less than 65 hours and 15 minutes during the third session and 84 hours and five minutes during the fifth session of the House.

Vice President Radhakrishnan, in his remarks, said RS functioned for 157 hours and 40 minutes during the session. He highlighted that during the special sitting, it elected Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman for a third term. 117 questions were raised, 446 zero-hour submissions and 207 special mentions were made, he said.