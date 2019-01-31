Budget Session LIVE UPDATES: President Kovind addresses joint sitting of Parliament

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Thursday with the President’s address. The session, which will see only 10 sittings for both Houses, will run till February 13. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Union Budget 2019 on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking ahead of the session, said: ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is our Mantra and this spirit will also be seen in Parliament. We are looking forward to discussing every issue.”
Addressing Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind said: “Addressing the joint session of Parliament, I am having immense happiness. The year of 2019, is an important stop of the history of our democracy. This year we are celebrating the 150 anniversary of the people of India, Father Mahatma Gandhi. 100 years of tragic carnage are also being completed in Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, the same year. I pay homage to the martyrs from all over the nation who nayochhavar their vitality for our bright future gave.”
On the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which has been centre of controversy, President Kovind says: "(It) will ease the way in which India's citizenship is obtained by those victims who have been forced to flee to India in the cause of harassment. They have no faults in it, but they are a victim of the circumstances."
President Kovind speaks about how the government's schemes have benefitted the people. He says over two crore houses have been electrified under the Saubhagya scheme, 21 crore people covered under the PM's life insurance scheme, nine crore toilets built under Swachh Bharat, six crore gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme.
Further, under the government's mass drug project at least 4,900 drug centres have been opened in more than 600 districts across the country.
The President says on the first day of the Budget Session: "Over the past four years, my government has communicated a new hope and confidence in the people, enhanced the credibility of the country and made effective efforts for social and economic transformation."
President Kovind speaks about the government's last four years in power: "Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the country was going through a phase of uncertainty. However, the BJP-led government has created a new India. A new Bharat where there are no adhurapan and inaction in the arrangements where there is no corruption where there is no place for Asavachachata," he says.
"I am happy that our country is building inclusive societies based on morality, consistent with Gandhi's dreams. Our country is moving forward with the ideals of social and economic justice given in the constitution by Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar," says President Kovind.
