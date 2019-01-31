Budget Session LIVE UPDATES: President Kovind addresses joint sitting of Parliament

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Thursday with the President’s address. The session, which will see only 10 sittings for both Houses, will run till February 13. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Union Budget 2019 on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking ahead of the session, said: ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is our Mantra and this spirit will also be seen in Parliament. We are looking forward to discussing every issue.”

Addressing Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind said: “Addressing the joint session of Parliament, I am having immense happiness. The year of 2019, is an important stop of the history of our democracy. This year we are celebrating the 150 anniversary of the people of India, Father Mahatma Gandhi. 100 years of tragic carnage are also being completed in Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, the same year. I pay homage to the martyrs from all over the nation who nayochhavar their vitality for our bright future gave.”