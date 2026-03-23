Budget Session LIVE 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha today. (File Photo)

Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill to be introduced: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today introduce the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, that seeks to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 and the Companies Act, 2013. This is the second phase of the Budget Session that the Parliament is continuing with after a long weekend.

FM Sitharaman to move Finance Bill: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Finance Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session. The Bill seeks to implement the Centre’s financial proposals for the 2026–27 financial year. She will also move a proposal for the Bill to be passed in the House.

Story continues below this ad Shashi Tharoor writes to Home Minister Amit Shah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the discussion on the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026. He said the letter focuses on concerns raised by CAPF veterans on service and institutional issues. Tharoor added that he has urged the government to give these concerns ‘due and considered attention’ when the Bill is taken up in Parliament this week. Live Updates Mar 23, 2026 11:23 AM IST Budget Session LIVE 2026: BJP MP Hema Malini praises PM Modi BJP MP Hema Malini praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Budget Session of Parliament. She called him a remarkable leader and said he has done exceptional work for the country. Malini added that India has never had a Prime Minister like him and said she feels proud. VIDEO | Parliament Budget Session: BJP MP Hema Malini on PM Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving Head of Government in India says, “Our Prime Minister is remarkable and does exceptional work. I do not understand what people who speak against him are thinking. The country… pic.twitter.com/oV5skXZGmi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js (PTI)

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