Budget Session: Floor leaders agree on 6 Bills for consideration in Rajya Sabha

Floor leaders across political parties in the Rajya Sabha have agreed to take up six Bills for consideration and passage during the Budget Session. The contentious Citizenship Bill, over which the Northeast is on the boil for days now, is not among the six.

The Bills are The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to replace an ordinance, The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, the Personal Laws Amendment Bill 2019 (that makes leprosy a ground for divorce), and the Aadhar and other laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Winter Session which concluded on January 9 for the Rajya Sabha had been particularly unproductive with the quota Bill for economically weaker sections being the only legislative business transacted during the whole session. The Budget Session that started on Thursday with the President’s address will continue till February 13. Apart from legislative business, the House will also need to discuss the Interim Budget and the vote of thanks to the President’s address.

Earlier on Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu urged the government and leaders of various parties to sit across the table and decide on the Bills that could be taken up. Naidu said that with this session being the last before general elections, it is imperative that a sincere effort be made to ensure proper functioning of the House to send out the right message. He urged that besides the debates on the Motion of Thanks to the President and the Budget, it is necessary to transact substantial legislative business as well.

Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the Motion of Thanks to the President during February 4-6, the Budget on February 7 and 11, and take up the agreed upon legislations during February 12-13. February 8 is meant for Private Member’s Bills with the next two days being weekend holidays.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his deputy Vijay Goel held a 30-minute meeting with Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of other parties for discussion on the legislative proposals that could be taken up. The decision on the six Bills was taken.

Among others who attended the meeting were law minister Ravishankar Prasad, BJP MP Bhupendra Yadav, Anand Sharma (Congress), Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Satish Chandra Mishra (BSP), Derek O` Brien (Trinamool Congress), Kanimozhi (DMK), T K Rangarajan (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), C M Ramesh (TDP) and Manoj Jha (RJD).