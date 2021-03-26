Budget Session ends as Parliament adjourned, 2 weeks ahead of schedule

The House conveyed best wishes to three retiring members from Kerala -- Congress MP Vayalar Ravi, CPI (M) MP K K Ragesh and IUML MP Abdul Wahab. (RSTV/PTI)

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were on Thursday adjourned sine die, 13 days ahead of the scheduled date, following requests from parties to cut short the Budget Session after essential business so that MPs can concentrate on election-related work in constituencies — ahead of the Assembly polls in four states and Puducherry.

The session, which started on January 29, was scheduled to go on till April 8.

The productivity of the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session was about 90 per cent, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Thursday told the upper house. “Against a total of 33 sittings scheduled, from January 29 to April 8, we are concluding it after having 23 sittings,” Naidu said, adding that productivity, including both parts of the Budget session, was 90 per cent.

Despite several Covid-related curbs and disruptions over a number of political issues, the Lok Sabha’s Budget Session concluded with 114 per cent productivity and MPs sitting till midnight on several days to make up for lost time.

“Shri Birla’s farsight helped in resolution of many complex issues. Despite disruptions, Lok Sabha achieved record productivity,” the Lok Sabha said in a statement.

Birla, who had recently tested positive for Covid, was not attending the House in the last week of the session. “Several important bills were also passed during the session. I could not be present in the House during the last days of the session due to health reasons. During that time the Panel of Chairpersons conducted the proceedings smoothly. Members also contributed fully to this. Thanks to all for this,” he wrote on Twitter.

In his observations before adjourning the proceedings sine die (indefinite period), Bhartruhari Mehtab, who was in the chair, wished Birla a speedy recovery and informed members that the Speaker was stable.