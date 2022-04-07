Budget Session concludes amid din in Rajya Sabha

Budget session of Parliament concluded on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned sine die in a contrasting manner.

While Speaker Om Birla adjourned Lok Sabha after making his closing remarks at 11:09 am, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned Rajya Sabha amid slogan shouting by Shiv Sena, Congress and other opposition MPs. Naidu could not even read out his customary closing remarks, summing up the business conducted in the House during the session.

“So, you don’t want to hear the concluding remarks also! I can adjourn without that also. I have no problem. This is totally against the democratic spirit, norms of the House, dignity and decorum of the House. I feel very sad,” said Naidu amid protests over various issues, including rising fuel prices, by the opposition MPs.

“On the last day of the House, if some people decide to disrupt the House….They know this is the last day; so, create a situation where the Chairman takes some action. I don’t want to do it. I will not favour you with action today because this is a message that will go to the country. You have the privilege of not having the remarks of the Chairman,” he said.

Later, while Congress accused the government of avoiding a discussion in House on price rise among other issues, which the Opposition parties have been demanding, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the session was curtailed “due to demand of leaders of various political parties”.

The Budget Session – 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha – began on January 31 and was scheduled to end on April 8.

“During this session, a total of 13 Bills (12 in Lok Sabha and 1 in Rajya Sabha) were introduced. 13 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 11 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament is 11,” the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Among the Bills passed by both Houses are The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022.

Addressing a press conference after adjourning Lok Sabha, Speaker Birla said, “As far as productivity is concerned, the overall productivity of the House stood at 129 per cent during the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha… The productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha till 8th session stood at 106 per cent.”

The Rajya Sabha clocked a productivity of 99.80 per cent, the third best productive session since the Monsoon Session of 2017. The House spent 37.50 per cent of the functional time on debates and 23 per cent on Government Bills.

During this session, 27 sittings of Lok Sabha were held – the second highest of the 17th Lok Sabha until now. The highest number of sittings of this Lok Sabha – 37 – was during its first session in 2019.

Soon after the House was adjourned sine die, Birla met the leaders of parties and urged them to make “collective efforts” in raising the “level” of discussions and dialogue to enhance the dignity of the House. He hoped that all parties will “actively co-operate” in this endeavour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah were among those present in the meeting.

Birla thanked the Prime Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, leaders and members of various parties for their contribution to the smooth functioning of the House.