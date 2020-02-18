Budget session: Punjab government likely to table white paper on power

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had announced that the white paper would be tabled in monsoon session as it takes about six months for a white paper to be prepared. (File) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had announced that the white paper would be tabled in monsoon session as it takes about six months for a white paper to be prepared. (File)

On the defensive over issue of power tariff hike and under incessant attacks from SAD, the Punjab government is likely to bring white paper on the power scenario in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session commencing February 20.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had announced that the white paper would be tabled in monsoon session as it takes about six months for a white paper to be prepared.

But the long wait was causing heart-burn among the Congress leaders, who have been demanding that the government should tell the people of Punjab that it was Akalis who were responsible for burdening the state with Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and the state had to pay private thermal plants even when it was not using the electricity produced by them.

Sources said the government was now hurrying to prepare the white paper to be tabled in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session. The Budget will be tabled in the session.

After the power tariff hike in the state taking the price of every unit to Rs 8.36, there is resentment among the people as well as the Congress leaders. PPCC president Sunil Jakhar has publicly asked the Chief Minister to take a strong call and help the people of the state.

The government would be preparing he white paper on how private thermal power plants, commissioned during Akali regime, were proving to be white elephants and how Punjab was paying a subsidy of over Rs 5,000 crore to farmers.

The white paper will also compare power price of Punjab with other states including Delhi where cheaper power was one of the election issue. Punjab’s power tariff is higher than its neighbouring Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.