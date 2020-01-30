At all-party meet, PM Modi says govt open to discussion on all issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chair all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chair all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said his government was open to discussion on all issues during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

Speaking to reporters after an all-party meeting today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “In the all-party meeting, the Prime Minister said the government is ready to listen to opposition’s views and is open to discussion on all issues.

“The Opposition should introspect as the amended Citizenship Act has been passed democratically in Parliament,” Joshi said, in response to criticism from the Opposition that the government was not listening to it on the issue.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and conclude on April 3. It will go into recess on February 11 and resume on March 2. The Union Budget 2020 will be tabled in Parliament on Saturday, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the meeting, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad put forth a demand from opposition parties to release Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah so that he can attend the session, news agency PTI reported.

