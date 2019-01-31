Toggle Menu
Budget Session 2019: PM Modi urges lawmakers to have meaningful debates

Speaking outside Parliament, PM Modi said: ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is our Mantra and this spirit will also be seen in Parliament. We are looking forward to discussing every issue.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament ahead of the Budget Session on Thursday. (Express photo: Renuka Puri)

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged lawmakers to utilise this Parliament session to have constructive debates.

“I hope legislators will utilise this session and participate in the debates that benefit Parliament, benefit government and people, and make use of the opportunity,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister in his address said that there is awareness among the people in the country and all citizens watch the proceedings closely.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Thursday with the President’s address. The session, which will see only 10 sittings for both Houses, will run till February 13. Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Union Budget 2019 on Friday.

