Budget Session 2019: PM Modi urges lawmakers to have meaningful debates

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged lawmakers to utilise this Parliament session to have constructive debates.

Advertising

“I hope legislators will utilise this session and participate in the debates that benefit Parliament, benefit government and people, and make use of the opportunity,” Modi said.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Budget Session 2019

Speaking outside Parliament, the Prime Minister said: ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is our Mantra and this spirit will also be seen in Parliament. We are looking forward to discussing every issue.”

The Prime Minister in his address said that there is awareness among the people in the country and all citizens watch the proceedings closely.

Advertising

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Thursday with the President’s address. The session, which will see only 10 sittings for both Houses, will run till February 13. Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Union Budget 2019 on Friday.