Budget robbed tribal communities of Rs 2.5 lakh crore due to them, says Adivasi organisation

The Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch said the Union budget has neglected tribal communities by allocating only 2.26 per cent of it to them instead of 8.6 per cent, which is proportionate to their population share.

“A budget is meant to further the aspect of distributive justice to address economic and social inequalities. But this budget will only intensify the shameful record of India being one of the most unequal countries in the world. This (the budget) means that tribal communities in India have been robbed of Rs 2.5 lakh crore of what is due even by norms accepted by this government,’’ said Manch chairperson M Baburao Jitendra Chaudhury.

According to protocol, the Manch said, budgetary allocations for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes need to be proportionate to their populations.

Chaudhary also alleged that budgeted amounts were not used for the purpose in the previous years. Out of the Rs7,484 crore allocated in the last year’s budget, Rs 6,126 crores was spent.

“At a time when tribal students were forced to drop out of school because of exclusion from online education, Rs 292 crore meant for post-matric scholarships was not given, Rs 400 crore meant to set up Eklavya residential schools for tribal children was not spent and Rs 300 crore meant for midday meals was not spent. The government had promised tribal universities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but just Rs 2 crore was allocated, out of which only Rs 47 lakh was given. Now in this budget, only Rs1.50 crore was allocated. The government had made such tall claims of allocating funds to ensure minimum support price for minor forest produce. But only Rs 155 crore was allocated, out of which just Rs 115 crore was spent. This when tribal communities were being forced to make distress sales because the government was not procuring the forest produce,’’ he said.

The Manch said the budget had cut social subsidies and other expenditures such as on food, health, social security, agriculture, fertilizers etc. The food subsidy was slashed by Rs 80,000 crore, that is 28 per cent. Funds for MNREGS were slashed by 25 per cent–Rs 25,000 crore less than the amount spent last year.

“While all sections of the rural poor will be very badly affected by these cuts, the tribal communities will be the worst sufferers. Tribal communities have the highest levels of malnourishment, particularly among children and women. Cuts in food subsidies will be disastrous and intensify hunger and starvation at a time when the government godowns are overflowing with 10 crore tonnes of foodgrains,’’ he said, adding that 20 per cent of workers under the rural job guarantee scheme belonged to tribal communities.

The Manch said the cuts in allocations for agriculture and rural development would also badly affect tribal communities. Women will be particularly affected by the “unprecedented cuts” in subsidies for gas cylinders in the scheduled tribe component from Rs 1,064 crore in 2020-2021 to just Rs 172 crore in this budget, it said.

The Manch has further alleged that the scheduled tribe component, which 41 departments and ministries are mandated to allot, is being diverted for other purposes.