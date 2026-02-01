Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: What taxpayers are watching for

Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE: In the past year, the government has rationalised GST rates and cut income tax under the new regime to boost disposable incomes and consumption.

Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will enter the history books by presenting her ninth consecutive Budget today. Will she lower your income tax burden, and if yes, then how? All ears will be keen to hear what she announces in Part-B of her speech, which deals with taxation.

What happened in last Budget: Budget 2025-26 had ringed in a major relief for income-tax payers as the slab rates were changed under the new tax regime. Taking into account standard deduction, it meant salaried individuals didn’t need to pay anything if they earned an annual taxable income of up to Rs 12.75 lakh.

In the last year's Budget, the government has rationalised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates and cut income tax, thereby reducing the tax burden on both the indirect and direct fronts. People and industry bodies are expecting an increase in the standard deduction and a parity between the long-term capital gains tax levied on equity and debt market earnings, besides some easing of tax policies. Live Updates Feb 1, 2026 09:19 AM IST Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Explained | Old vs new tax regime Still confused between the old and new tax regimes? Here's a quick explainer on how the two systems differ and who benefits more. https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-economics/budget-2025-how-sweet-is-the-sweetened-new-tax-regime-9812584/ Feb 1, 2026 09:13 AM IST Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Graphics | Old vs new tax regime Keep in mind that old regime is deductions-heavy. This leads to litigation over what is eligible and what’s not while also makes tax filing cumbersome. The new regime has lower tax rates, but also fewer exemptions. But this also means that taxpayers need not manage a boatload of documents while filing their taxes. Feb 1, 2026 09:04 AM IST Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: What taxpayers are watching for Key income-tax questions to look out for this Budget morning: • Will the basic exemption limit be raised? It was done last year under the new tax regime from Rs 7 lakh annually to Rs 12 lakh. • Any hike in standard deduction? The standard deduction was also raised under the new tax regime from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. • Further tweaks to the new tax regime? It is clear from the government’s policy actions and the statements of finance ministry officials that they want people to move to the simpler new tax regime. Since its introduction in 2021, they have already sweetened it. Feb 1, 2026 08:49 AM IST Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman reaches Kartavya Bhawan Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached Kartavya Bhawan, the newly constructed set of office buildings for the Indian government. She will present her ninth consecutive Budget today, entering the history books. It is prepared by the Economic Division of the Ministry of Finance under the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), currently V Anantha Nageswaran. While it tabled in Parliament by the Union Finance Minister, they have no role in its preparation. Feb 1, 2026 08:32 AM IST Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: What the Economic Survey said on taxes The Economic Survey mentioned the key income tax benefits that the government extended to the taxpayer in the form of lower taxes under the new regime and a higher exemption limit. It also made a mention of the GST rationalisation that simplified the tax structure and brought in lower rates. Even when talking about how consumption demand is now broad-based, it made a note of how this was “aided by the rationalisation of direct and indirect taxes”. Feb 1, 2026 08:21 AM IST Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Why is this Budget important This Budget comes at a crucial juncture. India is trying to secure trade deals, which involve some give and take. If India wants to access a foreign market, it will need to open its doors to foreign players looking to trade. Customs duty tweaks are an important way of showing the government’s willingness to lower market barriers. India has concluded the “mother of all deals” with the European Union. A clutch of other deals are at various points of completion, with the biggest and perhaps most consequential being the trade deal with the United States, which is under the works for some time now. Feb 1, 2026 08:13 AM IST Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Why income tax matters this Budget Income tax directly affects the people. The government is walking the tightrope of maintaining fiscal discipline while trying to boost consumption by putting more in people’s hands. Fiscal discipline refers to the government’s attempt to lower the fiscal deficit or the amount spent more than what it earned. This, in effect, means the money that the government will need to borrow. Feb 1, 2026 08:05 AM IST Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes on income tax changes Welcome to our live coverage of Union Budget 2026–27, with a special focus on income tax announcements that matter to salaried taxpayers, middle-class families and senior citizens. The Budget speech will begin around 11 am. Tax proposals are expected in the second half or Part B of the Finance Minister Niramal Sitharaman’s speech. We’ll bring you updates, context and explainers through the day in real time.

