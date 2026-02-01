LDF govt questions proposed rare earth corridor – ‘have to see if it’s meant to exploit Kerala’

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said: “We now propose to support the mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing”.

The CPI(M)-led Kerala government Sunday questioned the intent behind the Union Budget proposal to establish dedicated rare earth corridors, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 2026-27.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said: “We now propose to support the mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing”.

Reacting to the proposal, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the state needed to examine whether the move was aimed at exploiting Kerala’s resources. “We have to see whether it is meant to exploit Kerala’s rare earth and minerals and to take the wealth out of the state. Certain amendments have been proposed which will help the Centre take direct control of the auction of minerals. Hence, we have to examine whether this proposal for the corridor is to take control over the minerals which are in the custody of the state,” he said.