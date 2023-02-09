Budget has left people of Andhra in lurch: YSRCP MP from Rajahmundry Bharat Ram Margani

YSRCP MP from Rajahmundry Bharat Ram Margani alleged that the Budget has “left the people of Andhra Pradesh in the lurch”. He spoke to Avishek G Dastidar.

Why do you feel the Centre has not taken care of Andhra Pradesh?

In the nine years since the bifurcation of the state, the Centre has not made much allocation to Andhra Pradesh. If you see, for example, the Polavaram project. What is the allocation? By 2019-20 the estimate had reached Rs 55,000 crore. It is a very important project for us. But in this budget, the allocation is just Rs 475 crore. This is just one example.

You also said the bifurcation of the state itself was not right?

The Congress party bifurcated Andhra Pradesh like a birthday cake. It was unscientifically done. As a consequence Hyderabad, the capital, was given to the new state. The people of Andhra Pradesh spent their hard earned money for 68 years to make Hyderabad what it is.

But Andhra Pradesh has a new capital.

Yes. But there should be a euphoric feeling in the people of Andhra Pradesh about the capital. That is why our chief minister has talked about three capitals. Vizag (Visakhapatnam) is a vibrant city. We have to showcase it to the world. We have to educate people so they get to feel the euphoria about new capital.

This issue aside, how would you rate the Budget?

It seems they took the pulse of the middle class, through direct taxes. But I think the Budget missed the opportunity to reduce the LPG cylinder prices by, say, 200 rupees. In a year when there are elections in nine states, it would have been very attractive to women voters. So they missed the electoral gamble.

What could have been done by the Centre?

I outlined a number of things. For example, the Centre should open marts for local products. It should also levy import taxes on gold so that the money locked in coffers of rich people come out into circulation.