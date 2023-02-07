Budget documents show: Fund cut for food grain procurement

The Centre has cut allocation for ‘Food Subsidy for Decentralised Procurement of Foodgrains’ under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, Budget documents show.

The documents show Rs 59,793 crore has been allocated under the head “Food Subsidy for Decentralised Procurement of Foodgrains under NFSA” for 2023-24, which is lower than 2022-23 revised estimates (RE) of Rs 72,282.50 crore.

It is also lower than the BE (budgetary estimates) of Rs 60,561.19 crore for the year 2022-23.

The money allocated under this head is used to give food subsidy to state governments procuring foodgrain for the Central Pool “under the Decentralised Procurement of Foodgrains Scheme and Fortification of Rice through PDS to address anemia and micronutrient deficiency”.

The procurement of foodgrain for the Central Pool is done under two systems: the Centralised procurement system (Non-DCP) and the Decentralised procurement system (DCP).

The reduction in allocation for the DCP states is significant, as these states contribute about half the total rice and about three-fourth of the wheat quantity procured for the Central Pool in the country.

As per details available on the FCI, there are 15 states under the DCP for rice: Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Tripura. Out of the total rice procurement of 434.83 LMT till January 23 during the kharif marketing season 2022-23, about 43 per cent (188.9 LMT) came from these rice DCP stats.

Explained How DP system works Under the Decentralised procurement system, state governments and their agencies procure, store, and distribute (against the Centre’s allocation for Targeted Public Distribution System and Other Welfare Schemes) rice, wheat and coarse grains in their states. While they distribute the quantity required for PDS and OWS, the remaining quantity — or “excess stocks” (rice & wheat) — are handed over to FCI in the Central Pool. The Centre reimburses the states the expenditure incurred.

There were eight states under DCP for wheat: Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Punjab. About 75 per cent (142.57 LMT) of the entire wheat procurement of 187.92 lakh metric tonnes during the rabi marketing season 2022-23 was from these eight DCP states.

A spokesperson at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, “Ministry of Finance (MOF) for BE-2022-23 had allocated funds for DCP States for Rs 60,561.19 crore and in the revised estimates (RE) for 2022-23 MOF has allocated 72,282.50 crore, including PMGKAY schemes which was initially extended up to September 30, 2022, and then up to December 31, 2022.”

“Further, it is also stated that MoF has allocated the BE for 2023-24 for Rs 59,793 crore, which is subject to revision as per requirement in future, if any. The Central government has been providing a sufficient budget in BE and RE under food subsidy as per requirement.”