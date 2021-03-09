Budget cuts in revised estimates: Panel asks water resources dept to ‘plug loopholes’ for ideal utilisation of budget

“It also indicates the inability of the Department to cash the cheques the Centre writes,” the Committee said in its report, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Highlighting “poor financial planning”, a parliamentary standing committee has asked the Jal Shakti Ministry’s Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation to “plug loopholes” in the implementation of various schemes so that their allocations are fully utilised and no scope remains for reduction in their budget at the RE (revised estimates) stage.

Analysing the department’s Demands for Grants for 2021-22, the Standing Committee on Water Resources said, “The Committee are of the opinion that continuous decrease in budgetary allocation at RE level is not only symptomatic of the poor financial planning by the Department, but also render the original budgetary allocations losing their sanctity.”

“The Committee, therefore, recommend that the Department should focus on streamlining and strengthening the monitoring mechanisms and plug loopholes in the implementation of various schemes / programmes in order to ensure that the outlays earmarked for them are fully utilised…,” it said.