Budget cautious, forgetful of the past, reform express stuck: Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha

FORMER FINANCE Minister and Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha on Monday said the Union Budget 2026-2027 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was “cautious”, “parsimonious” and “forgettable”.

Initiating the discussion on the Union Budget 2026-2027 in the Rajya Sabha, Chidambaram said at a time when public, private and foreign investors were “not investing” in India, the government had cut capital expenditure in 2025-2026 by Rs 1.44 lakh crore.

He asked whether the government and key ministers had read the Economic Survey, which, he said, had raised the challenges of capital investment, unemployment, slow fiscal consolidation and slow growth rate.

On capital investment, he said gross capital formation was stuck at 30% of GDP for nearly 12 years; the net FDI in 2024-25 had collapsed to 0.09%; and private investment was 22% of the GDP.