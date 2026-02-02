Budget allocation: With increase of 5.69%, MHA outlay sees big jump as focus shifts to Census, IB

The Intelligence Bureau’s funding soared by nearly 70% to Rs 6,782 crore

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 05:08 AM IST
Budget, budget allocation, Union Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, census, Ministry of Home Affairs, Indian express news, current affairsThe National Security Guard (NSG), India’s elite counter‑terror unit, received Rs 1,422.47 crore, from Rs 1,095.91 crore in 2024-25.
Make us preferred source on Google

Allocation for the long-delayed national Census has driven a sharp rise in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) outlay for the financial year 2026-2027 (FY27). The latest Budget allocation for the Ministry of Home Affairs reflected a focus on the Intelligence Bureau, security, both internal and at the borders.

The total expenditure under the MHA, including allocations for the Union Territories (UTs) will rise to Rs 2,55,234 crore, increasing 5.69 per cent over the revised estimates for 2025-26 and 13.65 per cent from 2024-25 actuals.

According to the Union Budget 2026-27, the total MHA expenditure rose from Rs 2,24,585 crore in 2024-25 (actuals) to Rs 2,33,211 crore in 2025-26 (budget estimates) — a 3.84 per cent rise. The allocation was later revised upward to Rs 2,41,485 crore in 2025-26 (revised estimates), representing a further 3.55 per cent increase.

The Intelligence Bureau’s funding has soared by nearly 70 per cent to Rs 6,782 crore, driven largely by a huge jump in capital spending from Rs 306.07 crore to Rs 2,549.54 crore. Officials said the steep hike signals an upgrading of intelligence‑gathering systems, surveillance infrastructure and data analytics capabilities.

The border infrastructure and management has received a record Rs 5,576.51 crore, including a massive Rs 5,266.51 crore capital from Rs 5,237.93-crore outlay to improve infrastructure at check-posts along fencing, observation towers, and hi‑tech surveillance systems along the Indo‑Pakistan and Indo‑Bangladesh borders and enhance surveillance capabilities. Of this amount, Rs 310 crore is earmarked for maintenance and border check-posts.

Budget allocation for the Census, Survey and Statistics/Registrar General of India (RGI), soars from Rs 574.80 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 6,000 crore in FY27 — a fourteen-fold increase. The developmental head for Census Surveys and Statistics sees a matching jump to Rs 5,762.79 crore from Rs 509.86 crore, underscoring the Centre’s push to relaunch the long-pending enumeration exercise, last conducted in 2011.

Story continues below this ad

Since the announcement of the Census exercise and its deferment due to the pandemic in 2020, the deadline for freezing of jurisdictional boundaries has been extended multiple times. Last year, the Centre had issued a gazetted notification, declaring that a Census of the population of India will be carried out in 2027.

Officials said the expanded allocation will fund digital enumeration systems, logistics, and workforce mobilisation for the nationwide count. “This is preparatory groundwork for India’s largest data exercise,” a senior government official, who is aware of the planning process, said.

The police head alone received Rs 1,73,802.53 crore — nearly 68 per cent of the total ministry spending, aiming for better infrastructure, sophisticated weapons, and training. The CAPFs together receive Rs 1.16,789.30 crore, up by over 11 per cent from two years ago. “This provision is form meeting administrative expenditures of the CAPFs; CRPF, BSF, NSG, ITBP, CISF, SSB, Assam Rifle and departmental accounting organisations attached with these forces. The provision under the Capital section is meant for procurement of machinery and equipment and motor vehicles,” the budget said.

Among them, the CRPF leads with Rs 38,517.93 crore, an increase from Rs 34,020.58 crore in 2024-25 followed by the BSF with Rs 29,567.64 crore as compared with Rs 27,938.53 crore in 2024-25. The CISF with Rs 15,973.85 crore after accounting for recoveries, receives from Rs 14,689.74 crore in 2024-25. The Indo‑Tibetan Border Police, deployed along the China border, saw a 21.3 per cent jump in its budget to Rs 11,324.08 crore from Rs 9,337.24 crore.

Story continues below this ad

The National Security Guard (NSG), India’s elite counter‑terror unit, received Rs 1,422.47 crore, from Rs 1,095.91 crore in 2024-25.

In a marked policy expansion, women’s safety programmes have been allocated Rs 889.05 crore in 2026-27, up from Rs 286.42 crore in actual spending during 2024-25. The Delhi Police has been granted Rs 12,503.65 crore for 2026-27, comprising Rs 11,881.55 crore in revenue expenditure and Rs 622.10 crore in capital expenditure, while the Jammu & Kashmir Police sees a 16 per cent rise to Rs 9,925.50 crore (Rs 9,428.13 crore revenue, Rs 497.37 crore capital), both reflecting heightened local security demands.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “I congratulate PM Modi on the remarkable landmark set by the #ViksitBharatBudget with the resounding reaffirmation of the Modi government’s commitment to drive growth and development with fiscal prudence. This budget fulfils the target of keeping the fiscal deficit below 4.5%.”

 

Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
twitter

Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pakistan
Pakistan government tells its team to boycott India T20 World Cup match
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement