Budget allocation for minorities gone down by Rs 32 crore: Congress MLA

Congress MLA from Dariapur Gyasuddin Shaikh on Wednesday said that the Gujarat government has allocated only Rs 71.61 crore for the minority communities in its Budget for the year 2021-22 which is less by Rs 32 crore if compared to the Budget of 2020-21. With this, Shaikh also demanded that budget should be allocated to minorities on the basis of their population in the state.

Shaikh was speaking in the state Assembly while participating in the budgetary demands of Social Justice & Empowerment department.

Shaikh said that while the size of the state Budget has been increasing every year along with its population, the allocation for minority communities should also be increased.



However, he added, the allocation is decreasing year by year and even the allocated amount is also not utilized fully.

Citing figures, the Dariapur MLA said that in the state Budget of 2019-20, there was a provision of Rs 65.16 crore out of which Rs 12.94 crore remained unspent. In 2020-21, there was allocation of Rs 104.36 crore, but Rs 76.80 crore of that amount remained unspent.

“In the current budget, the allocation is only of Rs 71.61 crore…So, in current budget, the allocation has gone down by Rs 32 crore,” Shaikh said.

Shaikh also said that if the BJP government wants to talk about ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’, then it should make provisions in the budget for minorities as per their population. He also demanded that if the schools providing madrasa education are willing to provide general education, then the state government should give them status of grant-in-aid schools.



Shaikh demanded that Muslim religious places like Haji Pir, Shah-e-Alam, and Bhadiyad should be developed while including them under Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board of the state government. He also said that the state government should also come up with affordable housing scheme near minority dominated areas.