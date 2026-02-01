Budget 2026: Rs 12.2 lakh crore capex boost for infrastructure in FY27

Budget 2026: Capex target has been raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 (Image generated using AI)

Budget 2026 infrastructure spending: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised public capital expenditure (capex) to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY 2026–27, up from Rs 11.2 lakh crore allocated for the ongoing financial year, to boost infrastructure in the country. The finance minister also announced the setting up of dedicated REITs to accelerate the monetisation and recycling of significant real estate assets of CPSEs.

She further unveiled an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund aimed at providing prudently calibrated partial credit guarantees to lenders, in a move to boost infrastructure financing.

FM Sitharaman also proposed to develop a new Dedicated Freight Corridors ((DFC) connecting Dankuni in East to Surat in West. The DFC network provides the backbone that enables new-generation multimodal logistics.