No SIR, G RAM G debate in Budget Session: Govt to Opposition

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, J P Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal, TMC MPs Satabdi Roy and Sagarika Ghose after the all-party meeting ahead of Budget Session in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

On the eve of the Budget Session of Parliament, a united Opposition demanded discussions on foreign policy, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the VB-G RAM G Act. However, during an all-party meeting on Tuesday, the government turned down demands for discussions on SIR and the Act which replaced MGNREGA. The Opposition also slammed the government for not circulating the list of legislative business for the upcoming session.

The Budget Session will commence on Wednesday and continue till April 2. The first phase will conclude on February 13, with Parliament reassembling on March 9.

From the government side, the all-party meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju among others. The Opposition was represented by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, TMC’s Sagarika Ghose, CPI(M)’s John Brittas, CPI’s P Sandosh Kumar, among others.