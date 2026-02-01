Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to present 80th Union Budget for record ninth time

Budget 2026 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 today.

Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the 80th Union Budget 2026 at 11 AM today, February 1, in the Central Hall of Parliament. With this Sitharaman will deliver her record ninth Budget. This is the second time a Finance Minister is presenting the Union Budget on a Sunday — the first being delivered by Yashwant Sinha on February 28, 1999 (Sunday). As Sitharaman presents the detailed fiscal numbers, taxation proposals, sectoral allocations, and policy initiatives for FY 2026–27 — the Budget will be analysed for its impact on jobs, infrastructure, inclusive growth, and India’s macroeconomic stability.

Economic Survey in Parliament: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025–26 in both Houses on January 29. The comprehensive pre-Budget document reviewed the economy’s performance and set the tone for Budget 2026. The Survey projected India’s real GDP growth for FY27 in the range of 6.8–7.2 per cent, citing strong domestic demand despite global headwinds. The government said: “India’s GDP growth for FY26 is estimated at 7.4 per cent driven by the double engine of consumption and investment.”

Story continues below this ad What to look out for in Budget 2026: Attention is likely to centre on progress in the India-US trade negotiations, which is still unresolved. At present, a wide range of Indian exports to the American market attract import duties as high as 50 per cent, making any movement on this front closely tracked. The recently concluded free trade agreement with the European Union will also be in focus, particularly as New Delhi has agreed to cut tariffs on select European products, in lieu of the elimination of tariffs on nearly 90% of Indian exports to 27 EU nations. There is also anticipation of fresh policy signals for the precious metals sector, especially gold and silver, which have seen sharp price swings in recent months. Alongside this, the government is expected to reiterate its emphasis on the ‘Make in India’ programme, with measures aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing. With elections scheduled in four major states — Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala — and Puducherry (UT), packages to these regions will also be keenly watched. Live Updates Feb 1, 2026 07:39 AM IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: India recorded lowest inflation since beginning of CPI series, says Economic Survey India recorded its lowest inflation since the beginning of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) series, with average headline inflation at 1.7% during April-December 2025, driven by declining food and fuel prices. India witnessed one of the sharpest declines in inflation among major EMDEs in 2025 compared to 2024. The RBI lowered its FY26 inflation forecast to 2.0%, supported by a good kharif harvest and healthy rabi sowing. The inflation outlook remains benign due to favourable supply conditions and gradual GST rate rationalisation. Feb 1, 2026 07:31 AM IST Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: What Economic Survey 2025-26 said — Macroeconomic overview & growth outlook The Economic Survey 2025-26 was presented by FM Sitharaman on January 29. It showed India entering FY26 with strong economic momentum, supported by stable macroeconomic fundamentals, coordinated fiscal and monetary policies, and broad-based sectoral performance. Despite global challenges, growth remains resilient with robust GDP expansion, historically low inflation, improving labour indicators, and strong external buffers. Real GDP and GVA are projected to grow by 7.4% and 7.3% respectively in FY26, with potential growth estimated at around 7%. For FY27, real GDP growth is projected in the range of 6.8–7.2%, reflecting sustained medium-term growth capacity. Feb 1, 2026 07:09 AM IST Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union budget for record ninth time Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 80th Union Budget today. This is her record 9th Budget. The nation will keenly watch how FM Sitharaman navigates the Budget in a year marked by elections, US-India tariff conflicts, and "largest ever" trade deal between EU and India.

