Budget 2026 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman budget speech live stream

Union Budget 2026 Live Streaming: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on Sunday, 1 February 2026 at around 11 am. This marks a rare occasion, as it is the first time in at least a decade that the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday. The date was confirmed earlier by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

9th Budget for Sitharaman

Union Budget 2026 will be Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Budget, a record in India’s parliamentary history. She is now the longest-serving finance minister in continuous office having taken charge of the Finance Ministry on 31 May 2019. By 31 January 2026 Sitharaman completed six years and eight months in office.