Budget 2026 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman budget speech live stream

Union Budget 2026 Live Streaming: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on Sunday, 1 February 2026 at around 11 am. This marks a rare occasion, as it is the first time in at least a decade that the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday. The date was confirmed earlier by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Union Budget 2026 will be Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Budget, a record in India’s parliamentary history. She is now the longest-serving finance minister in continuous office having taken charge of the Finance Ministry on 31 May 2019. By 31 January 2026 Sitharaman completed six years and eight months in office.
Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the ninth consecutive Budget presentation as a moment of pride in India’s parliamentary tradition.
While former Prime Minister Morarji Desai presented the Union Budget 10 times and P Chidambaram did so nine times neither achieved the feat in consecutive years. Other long-serving finance ministers include C D Deshmukh, Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee, Arun Jaitley, and Yashwant Sinha, though their tenures were either shorter or non-continuous.
The first Finance Minister of independent India was R K Shanmukham Chetty.
The live streaming of FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech will be available across multiple platforms:
It will be telecast live on Sansad TV and DD News, and streamed on Sansad TV’s official YouTube channel. In addition, The Indian Express will provide live coverage on its YouTube channel along with a live blog featuring real-time updates, key announcements, and political reactions as the speech progresses.
Viewers can follow the speech in real time from home or on mobile devices.
All official Union Budget 2026 documents including:
The app is bilingual (English and Hindi) available on Android and iOS and allows easy digital access for MPs and the general public. The documents will be uploaded after the completion of the Budget speech on February 1, 2026.
The Budget Session of Parliament 2026 began on January 28 and will conclude on 2nd April 2026.
Total sittings: 30
During the recess, Standing Committees will examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and submit their reports.
