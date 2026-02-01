Bullet train: FM Sitharaman proposes 7 high-speed rail corridors in Budget 2026 – check routes

Bullet train in India, Budget 2026 Bullet Train Plans: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop seven high-speed rail corridors across the country. These are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.

India’s first bullet train network

Presently, the construction on the country’s first high-speed rail corridor i.e. Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train network is in full swing. Last month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the bullet train project will have a strong integration and multiplier effect on the Indian economy.

The Railway Minister added that the bullet train corridor will be commissioned in a phased manner. He noted that once the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project is completed, the travel time between the two cities will be reduced to less than two hours.