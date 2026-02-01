Bullet train: FM Sitharaman proposes 7 high-speed rail corridors in Budget 2026 – check routes

Budget 2026 Bullet Train Plans: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop seven high-speed rail corridors across the country.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman proposes 7 high-speed rail corridors
Bullet train in India, Budget 2026 Bullet Train Plans: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop seven high-speed rail corridors across the country. These are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.

India’s first bullet train network

Presently, the construction on the country’s first high-speed rail corridor i.e. Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train network is in full swing. Last month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the bullet train project will have a strong integration and multiplier effect on the Indian economy.

The Railway Minister added that the bullet train corridor will be commissioned in a phased manner. He noted that once the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project is completed, the travel time between the two cities will be reduced to less than two hours.

“Suppose you board the bullet train from Surat in the morning after breakfast, travel to Mumbai for work, and return to Surat in the evening. This kind of seamless connectivity will become possible,” the Railway Minister said. He also added that around one lakh people have benefited, either directly or indirectly, through employment generated during the construction phase of the project.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project latest update

Currently, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is advancing towards electrification. The OHE masts are being installed on elevated viaducts at significant heights above ground level. A total of more than 20,000 masts, ranging from 9.5 to 14.5 metres, will be installed along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

In the Union Budget 2024–25, the finance minister had earmarked Rs 11,11,111 crore for capital expenditure, underlining the government’s continued emphasis on infrastructure-led economic expansion.

