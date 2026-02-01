Bullet train: FM Sitharaman proposes 7 high-speed rail corridors in Budget 2026 – check routes

Bullet train in India, Budget 2026 Bullet Train Plans: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop seven high-speed rail corridors across the country. These are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.
Presently, the construction on the country’s first high-speed rail corridor i.e. Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train network is in full swing. Last month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the bullet train project will have a strong integration and multiplier effect on the Indian economy.
The Railway Minister added that the bullet train corridor will be commissioned in a phased manner. He noted that once the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project is completed, the travel time between the two cities will be reduced to less than two hours.
“Suppose you board the bullet train from Surat in the morning after breakfast, travel to Mumbai for work, and return to Surat in the evening. This kind of seamless connectivity will become possible,” the Railway Minister said. He also added that around one lakh people have benefited, either directly or indirectly, through employment generated during the construction phase of the project.
Currently, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is advancing towards electrification. The OHE masts are being installed on elevated viaducts at significant heights above ground level. A total of more than 20,000 masts, ranging from 9.5 to 14.5 metres, will be installed along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.
In the Union Budget 2024–25, the finance minister had earmarked Rs 11,11,111 crore for capital expenditure, underlining the government’s continued emphasis on infrastructure-led economic expansion.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More