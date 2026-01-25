Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: What’s likely on taxes, growth and key sectors

Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget 2026-27.

Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, 2026, marking her ninth consecutive Budget and the third full Budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA 3.0 government. The Budget is scheduled to be tabled on a Sunday, a rare occurrence in recent years.

Parliament Budget session from January 28 to April 2: The Budget Session will be held from January 28 to April 2, with Parliament remaining in recess from February 13 till March 9. In a post on X, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that President Droupadi Murmu had approved the summoning of both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026 on the recommendation of the Union government. With this presentation, Sitharaman will surpass former finance ministers, including Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P. Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, and Morarji Desai, in the number of Union Budgets presented.

Story continues below this ad Key farm announcements from Budget 2025-26 yet to be implemented: Even as the government prepares for Budget 2026-27, several announcements made for the agriculture sector in the previous Budget remain unimplemented. In her Budget 2025-26 speech, Sitharaman described agriculture as the “first engine” of the economy and unveiled a series of initiatives for the sector. Live Updates Jan 25, 2026 10:12 PM IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates | Startup ecosystem Dr Ajay Kela, CEO & Board Member, Wadhwani Foundation said: "India is now the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, but the next phase of high-value jobs and economic growth will depend on deep-tech innovation and how well research translates into enterprises and jobs. Budget 2026 should strengthen innovation ecosystems that move ideas from labs to markets, through translation support, including entrepreneurs' training of researchers, applied research, and clear commercialization pathways, so that innovation in AI and emerging technologies drives new ventures, productivity, and high-value employment.” Jan 25, 2026 10:11 PM IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates | Real Estate sector Rajiv Gupta, Managing Director, Wave Group said: "The Union Budget presents a strong opportunity to accelerate growth in the real estate sector, which remains a vital pillar of India’s economic development. From an industry standpoint, we are confident that the government will continue to strengthen policy support through enhanced tax benefits and rationalised stamp duties where possible. This will enhance affordability and sustain buyer sentiment. Increased budgetary allocations towards infrastructure, urban mobility and smart city development are expected to act as key growth drivers and stimulate end-user demand across markets. Policy measures aimed at improving access to long-term institutional financing and enabling faster regulatory approvals will significantly enhance project execution and delivery efficiencies. A decisive pro-growth budget can provide a meaningful confidence boost to further reinforce real estate’s contribution to employment generation, investment inflows and India’s long-term urban development objectives." Jan 25, 2026 10:08 PM IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates | Paints and Coating sector Sharad Malhotra, Managing Director, Nippon Paint (India) Group said: “India is a rising power, and we are at a critical phase of our growth journey. It took India 67 years from 1947 to 2014 to become a US$ 2 trillion economy and just 11 more years to double up again to become a US$ 4 trillion economy. Now the responsibility on all business leaders is to help India become a US$ 5 trillion economy in the next 2 years. Budget 2026 presents an opportunity to deepen this momentum by strengthening domestic production capabilities, improving supply-chain resilience and accelerating infrastructure-led productivity across sectors. Government initiatives such as PLI have laid a solid foundation for capacity expansion and localisation. The next phase should focus on access to quality raw materials, energy-efficient manufacturing and sustainability-led innovation, which are increasingly central to global competitiveness. For sectors such as paints and coatings, these measures can drive higher value creation and export readiness. A balanced, growth-oriented budget that boosts demand while promoting sustainability will further strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and reinforce India’s journey to become the world's third largest economy by 2028.” Jan 25, 2026 10:01 PM IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates | Startups Piyush Agarwal, Co-Founder and CRO at Reo.Dev, said, "India has the world's largest population of software developers. And yet, game changing innovation in deep-tech and AI is still originating in the west. We need stronger incentives for deep-tech and infrastructure SaaS, especially when it comes to R&D tax credits, cloud and data infrastructure costs, and simpler ESOP taxation. This will help startups build from India, for the world, hire and retain world class engineers. For open-source companies selling globally from day one, clearer guidance on monetisation, cross-border compliance, and data usage is essential. Another key gap is capital efficiency. Many Indian SaaS companies are forced to set up offshore structures as they scale, not by choice but due to capital access, tax complexity, and compliance friction. Easier access to domestic growth capital, clearer GST treatment for SaaS exports, and continued DPIIT support would help companies scale globally while staying rooted in India. Finally, as more and more people start using AI, it will be important to have policies that support responsible data access, computing infrastructure, and AI experimentation in businesses. If the budget matches how developer-led businesses grow, India could become the global control center for next-generation software companies, not just where they’re built, but where they scale.” Jan 25, 2026 02:45 PM IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Economic Survey to be tabled on January 29 Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: The Economic Survey for 2026-27 is scheduled to be presented to both Houses on January 29 by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, a day ahead of the Budget. Jan 25, 2026 01:35 PM IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: How MPs have attended the House as its marking goes digital Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Beginning with the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament, the members of the Lok Sabha will be required to mark their attendance on digital consoles installed at their designated seats in the Lower House. The existing system allowed the MPs to mark their attendance both digitally and in a physical register outside the Lok Sabha chamber. The Budget Session will be held from January 28 to April 2, with Parliament remaining in recess from February 13 till March 9. While the MPs have welcomed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s announcement about the new attendance system – made on the sidelines of the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Lucknow last Tuesday – data compiled by the PRS Legislative Research shows that the members’ attendance has been rising in the Lower House over its last four terms. Read full article Jan 25, 2026 12:59 PM IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Key farm announcements from Budget 2025-26 yet to be implemented Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Even as the government prepares for Budget 2026-27, several announcements made for the agriculture sector in the previous Budget remain unimplemented. In her Budget 2025-26 speech, Sitharaman described agriculture as the “first engine” of the economy and unveiled a series of initiatives for the sector. These included raising the loan limit under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for loans taken through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), launching a Mission for Cotton Productivity, and setting up a National Mission on High-Yielding Seeds. Announcing the enhanced KCC credit, Sitharaman had said the scheme facilitates short-term loans for 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, and that the higher loan limit would improve access to institutional credit. Jan 25, 2026 12:33 PM IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Taxpayers eye further relief Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Expectations among taxpayers are high following the major relief announced in Budget 2025-26, which made annual income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free under the new tax regime. This year, taxpayers are hoping for further income tax relief, simplified compliance norms and targeted benefits across sectors. Ahead of the Budget, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released data projecting India’s GDP growth at 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal, up from 6.5 per cent in 2024-25. However, nominal GDP growth, which does not adjust for inflation, is expected to slow to a five-year low of 8 per cent, a key input for estimating tax revenues in the 2026-27 Budget.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd