Budget 2026: Sitharaman bets on railway, rare earths and ports in poll-bound Assam, Bengal, TN, Kerala

Presenting Union Budget FY2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced structural infrastructure projects and resource development for five states — Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry — going to polls this year.

Here is a breakdown of what the Budget has proposed for the election-bound states.

Budget 2026: Rare earth and railway push for Tamil Nadu and Kerala

The southern states arguably received the most specific structural attention in this budget, particularly in high-tech and connectivity sectors.

In a move to break import dependency, the Centre has announced rare earth corridors. Crucially, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, along with Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, have been named as beneficiaries. These states will receive support to establish dedicated corridors for mining, processing, and manufacturing rare earth permanent magnets. All these are critical components for electric vehicle and electronics goods manufacturing and assembling.