Budget 2026 Date and Time: When will FM Nirmala Sitharaman present the budget?
Union Budget 2026 Date and Time: On Tuesday, January 27, the Halwa ceremony was held at the Budget Press in North Block. The ceremony marks the final stage of the budget preparation process for the Union Budget 2026-27.
Union Budget 2026 Date: The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 28 and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, April 2, 2026. During this period, both Houses will adjourn for a recess from Friday, February 13, 2026, and reassemble on Monday, March 9, 2026, to allow the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various Ministries and Departments and submit their reports.
Parliament Budget session 2026
The Budget Session 2026 will provide a total of 30 sittings (13 sittings in first part and 17 sittings in second part) spread over a period of 65 days. However, one important thing is when the Union Budget 2026 will be presented and who will present it.
Budget 2026 date and time
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive budget on Sunday, February 1 at around 11 am.
Halwa ceremony 2026, Halwa ceremony before budget
On Tuesday, January 27, the Halwa ceremony was held at the Budget Press in North Block. The ceremony marks the final stage of the budget preparation process for the Union Budget 2026-27. At the Halwa Ceremony, the Union Finance Minister was accompanied by the Secretaries of all the Departments under the Ministry of Finance and other senior officers involved in Budget preparation.
PM Modi on Budget session 2026
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the country’s first woman Finance Minister, is presenting the budget for the ninth consecutive time in Parliament, registering a proud moment in India’s parliamentary history. He remarked that while national attention naturally turns towards the Budget, the identity of this government has been Reform, Perform, and Transform.
