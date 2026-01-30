Budget 2026 Date and Time: When will FM Nirmala Sitharaman present the budget?

Union Budget 2026 Date: The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 28 and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, April 2, 2026. During this period, both Houses will adjourn for a recess from Friday, February 13, 2026, and reassemble on Monday, March 9, 2026, to allow the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various Ministries and Departments and submit their reports.

Parliament Budget session 2026

The Budget Session 2026 will provide a total of 30 sittings (13 sittings in first part and 17 sittings in second part) spread over a period of 65 days. However, one important thing is when the Union Budget 2026 will be presented and who will present it.

Budget 2026 date and time

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive budget on Sunday, February 1 at around 11 am.