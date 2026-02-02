Budget 2026: At Rs 2,288 cr, Bhutan gets largest development aid share among neighbours

Bhutan was on Sunday allocated the largest share of Rs 2,288 crore as development aid in the Union Budget for 2026-27, followed by Rs 800 crore to Nepal and Rs 550 crore each to the Maldives and Mauritius. In the latest Budget, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was allocated a total of Rs 22,118 crore as against current fiscal’s Budget Estimate of Rs 20,516 crore and revised estimate of Rs 21,742 crore.

For the next fiscal, the allocation for Bangladesh has been pegged at Rs 60 crore. While the budget allocation to Bangladesh for 2025-26 was Rs 120 crore, the revised estimate put the amount at Rs 34.48 crore as ties between the two sides have been strained in the last year and a half.