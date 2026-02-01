Budget 2026-27: India cuts outlay for Iran’s Chabahar port to zero, halves Bangladesh aid amid strained ties

Unlike the last few years, no allocation has been made for the Chabahar port project in Iran. (Wikimedia commons)

Amid strained bilateral ties, India has not allocated any fund for the Chabahar port project in Iran and slashed the development assistance for Bangladesh to Rs 60 crore in Union Budget 2026-27.

The total amount allocated to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is Rs 22,118 crore against the current fiscal’s budget estimate of Rs 20,516 crore and a revised estimate of Rs 21,742 crore.

Of this, the largest share — Rs 2,288 crore — has been allocated to Bhutan as development aid, followed by Rs 800 crore to Nepal and Rs 550 crore each to Mauritius and Maldives.

For the next fiscal, the allocation for Bangladesh has been pegged at Rs 60 crore, down from Rs 120 crore in 2025-26.