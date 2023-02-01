Budget 2023: FM aims to end manual scavenging, announces 100% mechanical de-sludging of septics tanks

According to government data as many as 400 people died while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks since 2017. (File Photo)

Aiming to put an end to manual scavenging, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2023, on Wednesday, informed that all cities and towns will be enabled for 100% mechanical de-sludging of septics tanks and sewers to transition from manhole to machine hole mode.

In December 2022, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale informed the Lok Sabha that as many as 400 people had died while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks since 2017.