Budget 2023: Cut poor’s pockets and added ‘convenience to moneybags’, says Jharkhand CM Soren

Stating the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday ‘cut the pockets of the poor’ and added ‘convenience to the moneybags’, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticised the Centre for not working up to the expectations of tribals, Dalits, backwards, farmers, youth, women and labourers among others.

Soren said Jharkhand did not benefit from new railway lines or trains with the increased scope of operations even though the state contributed ‘maximum profit’ earned by the state on a per kilometre rail line basis.

“There has been no discussion on increasing the MSP. I think they (the Central Government) have accepted that farmers’ income will be doubled just by telling it every time without any concrete steps…It was expected that special arrangements would be made regarding health, education, and employment—the sectors which were most affected during the Corona pandemic. But contrary to expectation, the budget was cut on health, and also there was a cut on the lifeline of rural India–MNREGA. The silence of the budget on the subject of jobs, employment, inflation etc. is worrying,” the chief minister added.

The Centre reduced its allocation to its flagship scheme—the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS)—by 21.66 per cent. The government has allocated Rs 60000 crore for the scheme for the next financial year, which is lower than the budgetary estimate of Rs 73000 crore for the last financial year.

Development Economist Jean Dreze also criticised the Centre for undermining social security schemes. He said, “The Budget is yet again undermining critical social security schemes such as MGNREGA, the National Social Assistance Programme, child nutrition schemes and maternity benefits. Allocations for all these schemes have declined in real terms. As a proportion of GDP, the combined expenditure on these schemes is lower than it has ever been in the last 18 years.”