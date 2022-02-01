Budget 2022-Railways: 400 energy-efficient Vande Bharat trains on track, support for farmers

India will manufacture 400 new, energy-efficient Vande Bharat trains in the next three years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget on Tuesday.

That apart, with an eye on farmers, the rail sector will also develop “One Station One Product”, which will leverage local produce carried on the railways, she said. Bringing out new products, Railways will also roll out postal railways for carriage of parcels, giving a thrust to a new business area.

The highlight of Sitharaman’s announcement, part of a larger, multimodal plan for infrastructure development under the umbrella of PM Gati Shakti, is the new Vande Bharat trains.

Follow | Budget 2022 Live Updates

The 400 new Vande Bharat trainsets are going to be made of light-weight aluminium, as opposed to steel, marking a departure from India’s traditional choice of metal for making its coaches, railway sources said.

Being made of aluminium, each trainset is around 50 tonnes lighter in weight, consuming much less energy than their counterparts made of steel. The cost of each trainset is around Rs 25 crore more than current trainsets, which cost around Rs 106 crore per set of 16 coaches. However, sources said that by factoring in inflation and other associated costs of the current steel-made Vande Bharat sets, the aluminium ones come out to be marginally higher, whereas the money saved by way of less energy consumed is much higher, translating into a higher revenue potential for Railways, officials said.

Vande Bharat is the name given to India’s own semi-high speed self-propelled trainset, a collection of 16 coaches, which does not require an engine to haul them. This is called distributed traction power, which is increasingly becoming the norm the world over, as opposed to locomotive-hauled trains.

The rolling stock programme may see projects worth over Rs Rs 1 lakh crore spread over the next few years including manufacturing of the new Vande Bharat trainsets, new high-performance freight locomotives and other products.

As for safety, the indigenous anti-collision system, called Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) now reschristened as “Kavach”, which has been in various stages of use over the past several years, will cover 2000 km of rail network.

Railways is already in the process of making an installment of 44 Vande Bharat trains, in order to have Vande Bharat trains running on at least 75 routes by August 15, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his Independence Day speech announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains would connect different parts of the country by 2023.