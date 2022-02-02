Budget a step towards modern, self-reliant India, focuses on poor, middle class: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday lauded the Union Budget 2022-23 as a step towards a modern, self-reliant India with its focus on providing basic amenities to the poor, middle class and youth.

Addressing BJP workers at ‘Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha’ event, Modi stated that post-pandemic, the possibility of a new world order is emerging and the initial indicators of it are already visible. “People, globally, want to see an empowered and strong India. It is imperative for us that we take our country forward at a rapid pace and strengthen it across several sectors,” he said.

Highlighting the various aspects of the Budget, the Prime Minister said it has provisions to develop ‘vibrant villages’ on border. “Migration from border villages is not good for national security,” he said, adding that the vibrant village programme will benefit border villages in Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The government will impart National Cadet Corps training to youth in border villages and will help them join the armed forces, he added.

Modi stated that the houses provided under the PM’s scheme have turned the poor into “lakhpatis”. “In the last seven years, we have given 3 crore poor people pucca houses, and made them lakhpatis. Those who lived in slums, have their own houses. Our government has increased the price and size of these houses. Out of this, most of the houses are in the name of women. We have made women “maalkins” (owners),” he said.

Modi said that the Budget proposes to make four-fold increase in public investments from UPA years and it will open up immense opportunities.

“In the last seven years, the decisions taken are continuously enlarging the Indian economy”, Modi said. He added, “Seven-eight years ago, India’s GDP was Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Today, our GDP is nearly Rs 2.3 lakh crore. Even the country’s forex reserves have increased to USD 630 billion from USD 200 billion. All of this is due to our government’s effective policies.”