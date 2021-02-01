scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 01, 2021
Breaking News

Budget 2021: Rs 35,000 crore allotted for Covid-19 vaccines

Sitharaman announced that the country's health budget has been hiked by 138 per cent since last year, keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, and is currently at Rs 2,23,846 crore. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2021 12:36:14 pm
budget 2021, budget, budget 2021 highlights, budget highlights, budget 2021 india, budget 2021 important points, budget 2021 highlights pdf, budget 2021-22, budget 2021 key highlights, budget 2021 announcement, budget 2021 announcements, union budget 2021 announcement, budget 2021 highlights pdfFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur leaves the Finance Ministry for the Parliament to announce the 2021-22 Union Budget in New Delhi

Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allotted Rs 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccines in the country as part of the newly launched Aaatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana. 

“A new centrally sponsored scheme PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will be launched with an outlay of about 64,180 crores over 6 years,” Finance Minister Sitharaman said. Of this total amount, Sitharman announced that Rs 35,000 crore will be spent on the Covid-19 vaccine alone. She further announced that she was committed to spending more if needed.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

In her opening remarks, the Finance Minister noted that the budget was prepared in unprecedented times. “The preparation of this Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country. But what we have endured with COVID-19 to 2020 is Sui generis,” she said. 

Sitharaman announced that the country’s health budget has been hiked by 138 per cent since last year, keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, and is currently at Rs 2,23,846 crore. 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement